Donna L. Hartman, 86, Maryville, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

She was born November 16, 1935, in Bedison, to Donavan E. and Thelma L. Mattson Ingels. She was a 1953 graduate of Maryville High School.

On July 29, 1953, she married Robert E. Hartman. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2016.

Mrs. Hartman was a homemaker and assisted her husband with summer baseball. She was a member of the First Christian Church.

Services were held Tuesday, April 5 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.