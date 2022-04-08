Bonnie Joy Hayes, 79, Maryville, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born November 5, 1942, in Maryville, to Harold Atchison and Mildred May Farquhar McCown. She graduated from Burlington Jct. High School in 1960.

On June 10, 1962, she married Joe Hayes at the Clearmont Christian Church, Clearmont.

Mrs. Hayes was a self-employed stylist. She held her license for many years before becoming a full-time homemaker.

She was a member and attended the Countryside Christian Church, Maryville.

Graveside services and burial were Wednesday, April 6 at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Countryside Christian Church, 24899 Icon Road, Maryville, MO 64468.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.