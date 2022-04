Sharol Sue Schwenk, 73, Liberty, formerly of Elmo, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Liberty.

She was born February 20, 1949, in Shenandoah, IA, to Onalea Olson and George Robert Huff.

She married Fran Schwenk in Hopkins.

A celebration of life is planned for April 30 in Lowell Gardens, Unity Village, Lee’s Summit.