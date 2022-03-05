The Spirit of St. Francis Award embodies the five values of the hospital’s founding sisters: compassion, respect, stewardship, community and excellence.

Recently, at the 2022 St. Francis Gala, the St. Francis Hospital Foundation’s Board of Directors was honored to present their fourth annual award to Donna Holt.

Many years ago, when Holt’s daughter was in Brownies, she discovered that the only way to change something, that wasn’t working well, was to volunteer to lead. That became the start of her many years of service to the community. Not only is Holt, now well into her 80s, still an avid volunteer in many organizations, but she has a knack for inspiring others to get involved as well.

“Wherever there was a need, Donna was there”, said Nancy Baxter, former Lifeline board member. “Wherever there was a new idea, Donna could help bring that idea to life. She’s dedicated to helping others. You see that in her and you want to do it too.”

Holt’s lifetime of service spans from being on the original board to bring Lifeline to Maryville, leading the Maryville R-II School Board, serving on the committee for the Maryville Public Library expansion, delivering meals for the Nodaway County Senior Center for more than 40 years, an avid leader and member of the Mosaic Maryville Hospital Auxiliary and a long-time board member of the St. Francis Hospital Foundation.

“At her age and still delivering Meals on Wheels is amazing,” said Elaine Nichols, friend of Donna. “She is just a giving person. She would much rather do for others than do for herself.”

“The St. Francis Hospital Foundation is honored to present this award to Donna, in grateful appreciation of her dedication to serving this community well. We hope that by sharing Donna’s story, it inspires others to live a life of service too,” noted Megan Jennings, foundation executive director.