The Maryville High Dazzlers came home from the Missouri State Dance Team Championships in St. Charles with trophies from their February 26 performance: third place in lyrical, fourth in pom and fifth overall in the state. They are: front, Kensley Wood, Kiah Bennett, Anna Adwell, Maggie Webb and Kaylee Harkrider, manager; back, Emma Nolte, Teagan Frank, Morgan Mullock and Claire Nickerson. Not pictured are Maggie Farnan and Lonia Bowen who had to leave to perform with Spectrum.