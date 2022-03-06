The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation recently granted $15,000 to the Elmo Betterment Corporation to assist with the construction of a community building at the Elmo Park.

The building will provide a climate-controlled, handicap-accessible space for the community which hosts regular fish fries and a Fourth of July celebration where it will be utilized for seating and a safe location near the park where children can play.

“We are very thankful for the grant from the FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation,” said Brooke Kinsella, committee volunteer. “This grant will help make our vision of a community building possible. It will benefit everyone in the town of Elmo and the surrounding area. We are excited to be able to open this new facility.”

The FCS Financial Rural Community and Agriculture Foundation represents the cooperative’s long-term commitment to a thriving and prosperous agricultural industry and our rural communities. The foundation focuses on targeted, long-term investments.

“Modern and high-quality facilities are important to our rural communities,” says David Janish, FCS Financial CEO. “Supporting the Elmo Betterment Corporation with the construction of this building enhances the community park and provides benefits to all who participate in Elmo community events.”

Additional information and an application are available at myfcsfinancial.com. Choose “Special Programs” under the “About Us” tab or email marketing@myfcsfinancial.com.