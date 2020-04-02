Donna Rae Akers Burns, 82, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Maryville.

She was born March 21, 1937, near Gravity, IA, to Darrell and Atha Cunning Akers. She graduated from Gravity High School in 1955.

On March 25, 1955, she married Wayne Morehouse. He preceded her in death in 1958. On May 23, 1959, she married Bill Burns. He preceded her in death in 1995.

Mrs. Burns was a farmwife and homemaker. She operated a home daycare center in the Bedford, IA, community.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 4 at the Cummings Family Funeral Home, Bedford, IA, with interment at Fairview Cemetery, Bedford.

Memorials may be directed to Vintage Park, Lenox, IA, or Village Care Center, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Cummings Family Funeral Home.