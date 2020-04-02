Norma Frances Cole Edmonds, 96, formerly of Butler and Nevada, died March 26, 2020, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born January 27, 1924, in Horton, to John and Edyth Cole. She graduated from high school in Rich Hill.

She was married to William Donald Edmonds in 1946 and they later divorced.

A private graveside service will be held at Balltown Cemetary, Horton. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Edmonds-King Scholarship Fund, Northwest Foundation, 800 University Drive, Maryville MO 64468.

