Shirley Elaine Reynolds, passed away August 26 at age 89 at Maryville Living Center in Maryville.

Born Friday, March 13, 1931, to Francis and Gladys Bowen Samson, Shirley will be remembered as a nurturing mother, loving grandmother and great-grandmother who always put the needs of others before her own.

She was married twice, first to Vilas Oglesby and later to Terry Reynolds.

Services were held outside on the grounds of Bram Funeral Home in Maryville on Thursday, September 3, officiated by Rev. Paul McKim.