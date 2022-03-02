Are you contemplating divorce, in the midst of divorce or have you been through a divorce and are still struggling with the aftermath?

Divorce can feel incredibly lonely and overwhelming, but you don’t have to go through it alone. That is why there is Divorce Care, a support group for people dealing with divorce.

Divorce Care will begin at 10:30 am, Sunday, March 6 and run through Sunday, May 29 at The Bridge, 1122 South Main, Maryville. The group will meet in the new youth space. Childcare is provided. Individuals can register at divorcecare.org. Go to the Find a Group tab and type in Maryville’s zip code: 64468.

It is a 13-week session where topics may include loneliness, anger, fear, financial and legal issues, dealing with children and divorce, forgiveness, single sexuality and new relationships. Each week the group will gather to support one another, watch a video made by experts on that week’s topic and dive deeper into the subject through thought-provoking exercises designed to help attendees through the week.

Questions can be answered by contacting Betty Peck at bphelpmejesus@gmail.com