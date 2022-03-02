The Nodaway County Commissioners presented $15,000 to two Nodaway County entities which the Tenaska windmill company had allocated to the county.

Rod Barr, Northwest Missouri State University School of Agriculture director, received $12,500 from Chris Burns, Scott Walk and Bill Walker to complete the county’s pledge to the new Ag Learning Center. These monies channel through the non-profit Northwest Missouri State Foundation.

The commissioners also presented $2,500 to the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum with representatives Billie Mackey, vice president of the society’s board, and Dr. Elyssa Ford, president, receiving the funds.