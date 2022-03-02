Rod Barr, Northwest Missouri State University School of Agriculture director, received $12,500 from Chris Burns, Scott Walk and Bill Walker

The Nodaway County Commissioners presented $15,000 to two Nodaway County entities which the Tenaska windmill company had allocated to the county.

Rod Barr, Northwest Missouri State University School of Agriculture director, received $12,500 from Chris Burns, Scott Walk and Bill Walker to complete the county’s pledge to the new Ag Learning Center. These monies channel through the non-profit Northwest Missouri State Foundation.

The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum with representatives Billie Mackey, vice president of the society’s board, and Dr. Elyssa Ford, president, receiving the funds.

The commissioners also presented $2,500 to the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum with representatives Billie Mackey, vice president of the society’s board, and Dr. Elyssa Ford, president, receiving the funds.

Facebook Comments