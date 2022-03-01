Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/22/2022. The motion passed.

Requisitions: No requisitions submitted.

Public comment: None.

Approved: 911 telephone tax receipt payment for December 2021.

Judge Corey Herron, 4th District circuit presiding judge, called in to discuss office furniture and computers with the commission.

Jennifer Gillespie, owner of La Chic, came in to discuss the concern she has for the request of profit and loss statements the commission made to all small business owners that applied for the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) small business grant. Also present, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Brock Pfost and Norman Wilson representing Public Water Supply District #1, met with the commission regarding plans for a redundancy water line in the southeast region of the county. Pfost gave some history of the project to date, discussed the increases they are seeing in the cost of materials and asked the commission to consider using ARPA funds to help cover the higher costs. The commission asked for time to discuss and will get back to Pfost/Wilson. Also present: Ryan Heiland, assistant city manager, City of Maryville, Jenkins, and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.

A call was taken from a Polk Township resident asking if the county would take over maintenance of a road. A referral was made to the Polk Township Board.

The commissioners reviewed the advertisement and information for the 2021 OMB Circular single audit. Sealed audit bids are due to the county by 8:30 am, March 15, 2022 at which time they will be opened and reviewed in the office of the county commission.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #628 and #629 in Polk Township; Road #411 and BRO-B074(62) in Jackson Township and Roads #417, #420 and #244 in Independence Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Heather Burns, clerk, Greg Welch, mayor and Jeremy Burns, alderman, all representatives of the City of Parnell stopped in to update the commission on their needs for the water system improvement project with the City of Parnell. Heather Burns reviewed a final construction budget they have put together and are asking the commission to earmark ARPA funds to assist with any shortfall.

The commission made calls to several townships to confirm 2021 reconstruction roads were completed.

An email was received from Laci Stump of Stronghold Data regarding a cybersecurity risk assessment for the county. Patton responded to set up a conference call.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 3/1/2022.