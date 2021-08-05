Richard H. “Dick” Marshall, 86, Maryville, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born November 16, 1934, in Roslyn, NY to Harold H. and Sarah L. Marshall. He was a graduate of Roslyn High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Princeton University and his masters in mathematics from SUNY Stony Brook.

On August 8, 1959, he married Jacqueline Adams in Great Neck, NY. She preceded him in death.

Mr. Marshall’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home Maryville. There will be no local visitation or services held. A memorial service will be held in Williamsburg, on a date to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.