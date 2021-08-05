David Wayne Cruth, 68, Elmo, died Friday, July 30, 2021, in Wilcox.

He was born September 17, 1952, in Elmo, to Alva David and Virginia Rose Downing Cruth. He graduated from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct, and had lived all his life in the area.

Mr. Cruth’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, August 17 at the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.

Memorials can be directed to Tanya Hayes to help purchase a monument for Wayne.

