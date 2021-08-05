Leona Mae Ringold Greever, 89, Stanberry, died Monday, August 2, 2021, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born February 29, 1932, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to Oland E. and Audrey Leona Birkenholz Ringold. She graduated in 1950 from Horace Mann High School, Maryville. She received her BS in education from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College, Maryville.

On March 1, 1951, she married R. Max Greever at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. He preceded her in death in 2019.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Monday, August 9 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm, Sunday, August 8 at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Stanberry United Methodist Church, or the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

