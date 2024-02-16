Jason Michael Forney, 47, Hopkins, died Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Maryville.

He was born March 14, 1976, in Maryville. He graduated from North Nodaway High School in 1995. He was a lifelong Northwest Missouri resident.

Mr. Forney had worked for over 20 years at Laclede Chain, in Maryville.

He was baptized at the First Christian Church, Hopkins. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #760, Maryville.

Mr. Forney’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services were Saturday, February 10 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Elks Lodge #760, 115 N. Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

