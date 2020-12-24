Derek Kneale Heck, 48, of Henderson, NV, a native of Mound City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in Kingman, AZ.

Derek was born on August 18, 1972, in St. Joseph. He was the son of Kneale and Cynthia Young Heck. Derek graduated from Mound City High School, class of 1990. He attended the University of Missouri – Columbia and was a member of Alpha Gamma Sigma fraternity.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. The family suggests donations be made to a charity of choice.