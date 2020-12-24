The church has scheduled a Christmas Eve service for 8 pm, Thursday, December 24.

They plan to have the lighting of the Christmas candle, music by Larry Mannasmith, and a talk by Rev. Joel Whiteside, as well as individually packaged communion.

The church can hold up to 60 socially distanced and masked persons. Those who wish to be part of this celebration should reserve places by calling or emailing the clerk, Karen Fulton, at 816.503.2064 or keuf2535@gmail.com.

The congregation is planning on resuming services, COVID-19 permitting, on December 27.