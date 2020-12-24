Toni Jean Stark, 64, Maryville, died Friday, December 18, 2020, at the CLC Hospice Unit at the VA Medical Center, Leavenworth, KS.

She was born October 10, 1956, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Arthur John Vincent O’Connell II, and Lillian Joyce Stuart. She graduated from Spencer High School, Columbus, GA. She was a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK; and later attended Columba College, and Arizona State University.

Ms. Stark’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 South Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.

