Denis Andrew “Andy” Money, 62, Maryville, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – Maryville.

He was born July 24, 1960, in Fairfax, to Dale and Faye Strough Money. He attended school at West Nodaway, graduating in 1978. He lived all his life in Nodaway County.

On November 23, 1980, he married Sona Marie Hunt.

Mr. Money made a living as a carpenter, scraping metal, a mechanic, and for the past 22 years was employed with Nucor LMP, Maryville.

Mr. Money’s body has been cremated.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 am, Saturday, August 20 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the Temple Baptist Church, 1604 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468.

