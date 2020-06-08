The Municipal Election held June 2, that was normally held in April, had a 14.12 percent turnout of registered voters with several schools officials, two continuing levy questions and town leaders being selected.

North Nodaway patrons elected their new board of education members to be Tim Blackford, Sam Brown and Jennifer Clements.

At Nodaway-Holt, Jane Hanson, Nick Madden and Jim Fuhrman will be beginning to serve a three-year stint on the board.

West Nodaway voters chose Kellee Dawson and Dennis Chitwood to fill their board out to seven members.

David Atkins, Leslie Wilmes and Jeffrey Redden were chosen to take the Northeast Nodaway school board posts. The voters also said yes to the continuation of the 77¢ per $100 assessed valuation ballot issue with a 61.98 percent in favor.

South Nodaway’s ballot question of the no-tax-increase levy saw a 58.67 percent approval vote for the 59¢ per $100 assessed valuation ballot issue.

Skidmore voters defeated a ballot question, 31 to 28, which would have allowed a non-election of councilpersons at the time the councilseats become open.

Towns also saw leaders elected.

Burlington Jct: mayor, Dean Kelly; councilpeople, Darby Grace and Brian Hunt.

Clearmont: mayor, Byron Clark; councilpeople, Peggy Younger and Herb Snodderley.

Elmo: councilman, Skyler McGinness and Matthew Saville.