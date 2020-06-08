By Nate Blackford, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville president

The calendar says we have three more weeks until summer, but the thermometer is making a strong argument that summer is arriving early.

While we look forward to all that summer has to offer even with the pandemic-related impacts, it is important to again revisit what we can do to reduce the spread of COVID – 19. All available data suggests that we have not yet reached our peak in northwest Missouri. We must continue to be thoughtful, diligent and prepared.

While there are a number of ways COVID – 19 can be spread, the biggest risk appears to be person to person. Specifically, the virus commonly spreads through respiratory droplets expelled by a COVID positive person (through talking, singing, coughing, sneezing, etc.) in close proximity to others. Wearing masks and social distancing provide the greatest defense.

Keep in mind that a COVID positive person may or may not be experiencing symptoms and may or may not know that he or she poses a risk. COVID – 19 is unique in that a person can be highly contagious before exhibiting any symptoms. And, in some cases, “typical” symptoms never appear.

So how do you protect yourself and your family, especially now that things are reopening, and activities are heating up.

For starters, it’s important to understand that each individual must consider his or her personal risk factors. Just because things are picking up, it doesn’t mean you have to participate. Please consider your own risks first as well as those of family members you live with.

That said, everyone has some risk. No one is immune. It’s important to listen to the experts not just the noise on social media.

According to Dr. Emily Landon of University of Chicago Medicine, “Always choose outdoors over indoor, always choose masking over not masking, and always choose more space for fewer people over a smaller space for more people.”

Speaking of masks, I am surprised that the issue of wearing masks has become a politically charged one. Although a mask alone doesn’t provide complete protection, it does help mitigate the spread. I understand masks are not fun to wear especially as it warms up and may be a bit “embarrassing” to wear in public, according to my kids, but they do help.

Stopping COVID – 19 is very difficult. We have a responsibility to each other. We should work to manage the risks to ourselves and, in turn, others around us. I hope these messages provide you with encouragement and wisdom as you make decisions for yourself and your family.

At Mosaic, we’re grateful for the #FrontlineHeroes working to make our communities safer and stronger. Here’s to the truck drivers, grocery store workers and mask makers; the restaurants, small business owners, professors, teachers and parents; postal workers, emergency responders and factory workers; the healthcare workers in hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities and homes. Most of all, we are grateful for our community.