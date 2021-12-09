Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/2/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79621-79645.

Approved: Schraeder Law Firm invoice of services; 2022 holiday schedule.

Requisitions: Public administrator to EMS for software renewal; recorder to iCounty Technologies for software maintenance; road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel fuel; sheriff for investigations.

A residence of Independence Township called regarding a tube issue on a road by their farm. He was given contact information for the trustee.

Porter Trash Service called in to discuss pricing. Porter’s will be honoring the same pricing for 2022, so the county will not be bidding out trash service for 2022.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, spoke with the commission about county projects for FY2022.

Two bids were received for the scanning and archiving request for proposal (RFP.) DocuLock, LLC and STAT Informatic Systems provided bids. Paul Janicek of DocuLock, LLC was present to answer questions regarding their bid. No decision was made as the commission would like time to review STAT Informatic Systems bid and call with questions. A late submission was received at 11:04 am from Information Management & Securities, LLC. This submission will not be considered.

Engle, along with the commission, inspected Bridge #514 in Polk Township, Road #514 and progress on BRO-B074(62) both in Jackson and Road #201 in Independence Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Sergeant Rick Smail stopped in to discuss with the commission a trade-in of two ATVs, a jet ski and trailer for a Kawasaki Mule Pro-FX in coordination with the Rickard Trust money they had received. The mule would be utilized with the search and rescue team. The titles and certificates of origin were turned over to Smail.

Josh McKim, director of the Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) met with the commission to discuss the possibility of pursuing a feasibility study of fairgrounds in Nodaway County. McKim set a time for NCED’s formal FY2022 budget request at 9:30 am, Tuesday, December 14. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.

The commission drafted and signed a letter of support to be sent to Governor Parson in regard to Judge Corey Herron for the open position of Fourth District Circuit Court Presiding Judge.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 12/9/2021.