Terry Alan Troncin, 43, St. Joseph, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

He was born January 27, 1978, to Lonnie and Mary Blake Troncin in Jacksonville, FL.

He had worked in the construction industry for many years.

Mr. Troncin’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A private family service will be held.

