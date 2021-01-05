“This week’s major college football map features players by hometowns from the 12 teams that play in the New Year’s Six (NY6) Bowl games. This group includes the Cotton, Fiesta, Orange, Peach, Rose and Sugar Bowls representing college teams from 11 different states. The leading states include Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and South Carolina. States which have teams in these bowls. This distribution verifies that the majority of football players on any given team hail from close proximity (100-200 miles) to their school.”