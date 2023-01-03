Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/27/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Payroll #26; invoice for fall cleanup from Thomas’ Lawn Care.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

Requisitions: None.

Newly elected officeholders were sworn in at a ceremony conducted by Judge Corey Herron at the county courthouse. Those sworn in were: Robert Rice, Bill Walker, Elaine Wilson, Lisa James, Tina Deiter and Patton.

Tina Deiter, prosecuting attorney elect, discussed budgetary items for the FY2023 budget.

A resident of Nodaway County called in to request assistance with the burial expense for a deceased resident. The commission approved $500 out of the FY2023 budget. A call was put in to Jeff Bram, Bram Funeral Home, to discuss and have a payment request sent to the commission.

A public hearing was held regarding the abandonment of a portion of County Road 234, starting .20 of a mile North of County Road 233, also known as Panther Road, and abandoned completely to the north end of Section 8 and 9, Township 65 North, Range 33 West, Nodaway County. Walker called the hearing to order and turned it over to Patton to read the notice. Walker then opened the hearing up to questions and discussion from the public in attendance. Burns made a motion to abandon the portion of County Road 234 as the portion of the road is not currently maintained as a public road. This section of road does not serve any public needs such as mail route or school bus route Walk seconded the motion. The motion passed. Also present: Kirby Welch and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Rice stopped in with updates on the mental health board. Worth County has agreed to earmark $6,000 towards the mental health initiative.

A public hearing was held regarding the abandonment of a portion of the East 152 feet of County Road 1051, also known as Vance Drive in Section 24, Township 64 North, Range 35 West, Nodaway County pursuant to RSMo 228.190. Walker called the hearing to order and turned it over to Patton to read the notice. Walker then opened the hearing up to questions and discussion from the public in attendance for any new information. Following discussion, Walk made a motion to abandon the portion of the East 152 feet of County Road 1051 as the portion of the road is not currently maintained as a public road. This section of road does not serve any public needs such as mail route or school bus route and given that there is an easement agreement in place. Burns seconded the motion. The motion passed. Also present: Kevin Stoll, Abbie Stoll, Melvin Stoll, Barb Dueker, Chris Dueker, Jared Gallagher, Barb Anderson, Gene Auten, Kenny Talmadge and Wayne Pierson.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Linda Mattson, North Star Advocacy Center executive director and Meghann Kosman, court/victim advocate, met with the commission to present numbers to make a request for consideration for the FY2023 budget. The request was for $7,500.

The budget hearing date for FY2023 has been set at 8:30 am, Thursday, January 26 in the office of the county commission.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 1/3/2023.