The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum currently is closed for the winter season and will reopen for its regular hours, Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 pm, in March.

Because of local interest at the winter bake sale and coffee shop in December, the museum leaders will be holding Second Saturday Coffee from 9 to 11 am, starting in January. Those who are ready for some time out of the house or just want to explore the museum on a weekend, should come and check out the NCHS Museum on the Second Saturday of each month in 2023. These dates will be: January 14, February 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14, November 11 and December 9.

These Second Saturday Coffee hours are open to everyone.

Museum Board President Elyssa Ford explains, “We want more community members to be able to visit us, and we hope these coffee hours each month will make that easier for folks.”

The museum is free for all visitors, and visitors on the second Saturdays can enjoy coffee, hot chocolate, and baked goods. In addition to the museum’s exhibits, there also is a new children’s room where children can play with games from the past and present. Second Saturday hours are free to all visitors, just like the museum’s regular hours are, but donations are always welcome.