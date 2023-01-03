Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville (MMC–M) has been recognized as a Health Quality Innovator for 2022. The Health Quality Innovator Award is the annual awards program created by Health Quality Innovators that recognizes and celebrates organizations that are using successful, evidence-based approaches to quality improvement.

MMC–M was selected as a runner-up in the rural health category for re-admission reduction. This award category recognizes rural health care facilities that have made outstanding contributions to rural health care.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized as a Health Quality Innovator of the Year,” said Vice President of Patient Services Debbie Hoffman. “This is truly a collaborative effort among an incredible team of people working to improve the health of this community.”

The re-admission initiative was created to reduce the frequency of patients needing to be readmitted to the hospital and to improve the timeliness of follow-up care. This was accomplished by ensuring patient discharge instructions were patient-friendly and complete; improving communication at the daily huddle and adding a palliative care nurse to provide inpatient consults. Post-discharge interventions included follow-up phone calls and appointment scheduling, the use of remote monitoring and ensuring all nursing home patients are seen by a provider post discharge, weekly for four weeks.

As a result of these initiatives, MMC–M improved patient satisfaction scores, provided greater access to healthcare, reduced healthcare spending, improved care coordination and avoided financial penalties.