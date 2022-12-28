Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associated commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/20/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to MTE for equipment.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

Requisitions: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: FEMA-4451-DR-MO letter from State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Consolidated 911 Expense Reports for November 2022.

Judge Robert Rice stopped in with updates on the Mental Health Board. Gentry County has agreed to earmark $12,000 towards the Mental Health initiative.

The commission reviewed budget requests submitted by officeholders.

An email of the submitted grant was sent by Amy Dowis and Sarah Prickett at Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments concerning the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant.

The commission checked in on the moving project from the Prosecuting Attorney’s area to the second floor. A call was put in to Bill Driskell to request a quote for work on the ceiling.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer, discussed a payroll question. Jenkins plans to consult with the Missouri State Auditor’s Office for more guidance.

Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed an abatement issue with the commission. A call was put in to county attorney, Ivan Schraeder, for legal consultation on a Chapter 353.

The commission reviewed and approved a change to Employee Handbook wording on the sick leave, paragraph 6 on page 9.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

City of Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel stopped in to discuss a date for a 911 Oversight Board meeting. At this time, at 9 am, January 17, 2023 has been set as the tentative date.

A landowner of property in Independence Township stopped in to discuss the upcoming public hearing for an abandonment of a portion of Road 234, starting .20 of a mile north of County Road 233, also known as Panther Road and abandoned completely to the north end of Section 8 and 9, Township 65 North, Range 33 West. The public hearing is set at 10 am, December 29 in the office of the county commission.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 12/27/2022. The motion passed.