Downtown Maryville, the local Main Street program for Maryville, has achieved the affiliate tier following a program assessment by Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC).

To reach the affiliate tier status, a community must meet or exceed the Main Street criteria covering various aspects of revitalization work that help create a sustainable, community-driven Main Street program. The Main Street criteria is utilized across the country to recognize Main Street programs and their work.

Gayla Roten, state director of Missouri Main Street Connection, Inc. stated, “These criteria were established by Main Street America and are a proven comprehensive approach to community economic revitalization. We are proud of this accomplishment by Downtown Maryville. These criteria ensure a broad-based community support for the program, a strong historic preservation ethic, active Board of Directors and committees, as well as other technical aspects that help the program function at a high level.”

The affiliate assessments include a self-evaluation and submission of materials from the program that support their work for each criteria. Each program was then assessed by MMSC to determine tier placement. Though it is a critical moment for a Missouri Main Street community to reach the affiliate level, it is equally important for the community to strive for national and state accreditation.

“With what appears to be a good mix of representation, skills, and background on the board of directors, we are excited to be working with Downtown Maryville. This is important as the organization needs diversity of thought and a representation of the community,” Roten said.