The Maryville Tourism Committee, at the December 14 meeting, voted to recommend Mike Zech, Maryville, to the open position on the board.

The Maryville City Council will take up the recommendation at the next city council meeting in January. Also, Greg Hansen, Northwest Missouri State University assistant vice president of student affairs, and Josh McKim, NCED director, agreed to be reappointed to their positions. They will also be confirmed by the city council.

Tourism Director DeAnn Davison said the City of Maryville had received the destination marketing organization certification which will begin Saturday, July 1, 2023. It is valid for five years and makes Maryville eligible for additional grant funding for fiscal year 2024.

She is working with Madden Media, a website developer, to make simple edits and reformat the website. She is hoping to make it a better user-experience.

Also she is working with the Pony Express Regional Tourism Committee. She is sitting on an outreach committee to learn more about a $10,000 Missouri humanities grant that can be used for programming such as arts, crafts, theater related activities.

Davison reported the tourism tax income was on target at 103 percent of the projected budgeted amount.

Hansen recommended the committee do another strategy meeting and study at three-to-five year goals.