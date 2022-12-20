Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the Commissioner’s Office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 12/13/22. The motion passed.

Approved: None.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #81799-81838.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Haug Communications, Inc. for equipment and equipment maintenance.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension expense report for November 2022; investment report; FY2023 holiday schedule.

Burns and Walk attended the Regional Commissioners meeting in Gallatin, in the morning from 8 am to 12 pm. Walker was in the office but no quorum was met for decision making.

Walker left messages for Cheryl Chestnut and Sandy Sorenson regarding serving on the Senior Citizens Special Tax Fund Board for four-year terms.

Walker closed the office down for the annual employee appreciation luncheon.

Judge Robert Rice stopped in with updates on the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board members, mental health numbers, funds and ongoing setup questions. Rice made a verbal request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The commission asked that a written request be presented for consideration. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Engle updated the commission on working with Snyder & Associates on clearing up the Softmatch issues. Engle is looking at putting Bridge #1013008 and #1013006 on the Softmatch list to replace the Bridge #790 that did not qualify.

Jenkins gave an update on the grant fund reimbursement for the Northwest Children’s Advocacy program. All funds have come in. Jenkins, who is the treasurer for the Nodaway County DARE board, discussed the cost of a shed purchase for the DARE program and for permission to have the shed placed on the property at the county road barn. The commission agreed to cover the difference with ARPA funds and allow it to be placed on the county property.

The commission reviewed reports provided by Jenkins and Patton to discuss what the county would be able to do for a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA.)

The commission spoke with Rice regarding the upstairs courtroom becoming office space for the victim advocate during the construction time on the office. A call was put in to Bill Driskell to discuss working on the ceiling in the office of the prosecuting attorney’s office in the Courthouse.

The commission tentatively set a date for the next meeting time for the 911 Oversight Board to meet at 9 am, January 17. Emails to check availability were sent.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, left proposed changes to the employee handbook for FY2023 for the commission to review. No submitted changes were approved at this time.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 12/20/2022.