The National Weather Service has placed Nodaway County in a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday, December 22nd – Friday, December 23rd. A Wind Chill Warning has also been issued for Thursday, December 22nd – Sunday, December 25th. Wind chill temps will reach approximately -40 degrees.

To prevent house fires and/or the inhalation of dangerous gases, use all home heating items responsibly and safely. Do not place a running generator inside of your home.

Please stay home if you can. If you must travel, please pack emergency supplies such as a flashlight with new batteries, a charged cell phone, first aid kit, blankets, water, an ice scraper, etc.

If you experience a power outage, please contact your service provider to report the outage.

Check in with elderly, sick or disabled family, friends, and neighbors.

Bring pets inside.

Purchase any items you may need such as food, bottled water, medicine, baby formula, diapers, etc., before the winter storm begins.

Stay safe!