NCAA Women’s Volleyball Champions, 1981-2022

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship was held last weekend in Omaha, NE. Louisville, Pittsburgh, San Diego and Texas were among the final four teams with Texas winning the championship. Over the course of 41 years (1981-2021) only twelve different teams have been crowned champions. During the first 20 years (1981-2000) schools with a view of the Pacific won 16 titles. Since 2001, Penn State (6), Stanford (5) and Nebraska (3) have garnered fourteen championships. Stanford, leads with 9 overall titles, followed by, Penn State (7), Nebraska (5), and UCLA (4).