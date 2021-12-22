Laura Street Baptist Church is promoting a Maryville Christmas Card Tour through Christmas day. There are 20 lawn Christmas cards spread throughout Maryville. There are three cards at the church, 120 South Laura, and one card at the following locations: 612 South Laura, 714 Arrowhead Circle, 703 South Hester, 821 East South Avenue, 619 East South Avenue, 508 West South Avenue, 1315 Parkdale Road, 1274 Chick Avenue, 727 West Edwards, 122 South Munn, 1033 Faustiana Drive, 503 Lisa Lane, 427 Lisa Lane, 312 East 16th, 1424 North Dewey, 119 Franklin Place and 222 West Thompson. The tour is designed as an activity for families to enjoy as they look at Christmas lights. There is also a Christmas scavenger hunt. For more information, a map and the scavenger hunt card, visit laurastreet.com/cards.