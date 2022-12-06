Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces Lieutenant Shawn P. Skoglund, Troop H, is being promoted to captain effective December 1.

Skoglund was also designated commanding officer of Troop H, St. Joseph.

Skoglund joined the patrol as a member of the 69th Recruit Class on January 1, 1995. After graduating from the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop B, Zone 10, Randolph County. He transferred to Troop H and was assigned to Zone 2, Nodaway County, on June 1, 1998.

He was promoted to the rank of corporal on January 1, 2000, and transferred to Troop H, Zone 1, Holt/Atchison counties. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant and designated zone supervisor for Zone 9, Livingston County on October 20, 2002. On January 1, 2014, he was promoted to lieutenant and became a member of the Troop H Command Staff.

Skoglund graduated from Nodaway-Holt R-VII High School. He completed IACP Leadership in Police Organizations course in 2013. He attended the Advanced Public Order Commanders Course in St. George, UT, in March 2021. He is married to Shannon Galbreath, and they have two daughters, Erynn and Emily.