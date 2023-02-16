Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/9/23. The motion passed.

Approved: ARPA packet; inventory transfer/disposal forms.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None.

Requisitions: Collector to North Star Advocacy Center for Adult Abuse Fund Disbursement; Sheriff to Missouri Sheriff’s Association and Training Academy for training.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or e-mail: e-mail on multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation; sales tax/use tax/special road and bridge special tax reports.

E-mail and phone message to EBI Contracting, a returned call.

Deputy appointments for Leona Remus and Sadie Poe were approved by the commission.

A call was put in to Thomas Shifflett, Thomas’ Lawn Care LLC regarding an email that he had sent. No changes are needed for services provided.

Scott Wedlock e-mailed a quote from Cintas on leasing an AED for review.

Two residents of Polk Township stopped by to discuss the process of abandoning or closing a portion of Road #308. The road has not been maintained by either Polk Township or Nodaway County. The commission plans to go out to look over the proposed abandonment when the roads dry out and a hearing date will be set.

A call was taken from James David regarding National Fitness Campaign grant availability for healthy cities. An e-mail will be sent for the commission to review.

The commission approved the advertisement for the 2023 CART rock bid. The bid was sent out to the paper. Closing date for all sealed bids is 10 am, March 21 in the office of the county clerk. Sealed bids will be opened at that time in the office of the county commission. A call was put in to Eric Jones, Atchison Township maintenance operator, to discuss the reconstruction of Road #105.

Following the April election, the county will put together a meeting for all the township elected officials to review processes and procedures. The meeting date is tentatively set for April 27 at the County Barn.

Garry McFee, Howe Company, LLC, stopped in to discuss projects and engineering needs with the commission.

A call was put in to Jeff Meyer, Jackson Township trustee, regarding potential reconstruction roads for 2023.

Rex Wallace, assessor, discussed a property within Maryville city limits. A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, for legal guidance.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A resident of Polk Township stopped by to discuss Road #1051.

Marty From, Jefferson Township board Member, dropped off two applications for reconstruction to be considered for 2023.

Reviewed and signed a letter to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) requesting approval to begin work on the ramp project with the TAP grant.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 2/16/2023.