Debbie Clark, now former library assistant and preschool story hour coordinator, waves to the children during her last story hour on October 20 before retirement.

Prior to her stint at the Maryville library for over 13 years, she taught preschool at Horace Mann for 24 years. Clark says the highlight of her job was interacting with the children, and seeing the “light bulbs go on.”

“I’ll miss the staff. Everyone was so nice,” Clark said. “That was a good part of the job too, having such great people to work with.”