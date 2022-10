Northwest’s 2022 Homecoming royalty were named October 20. They were Princess Addison Falke, a kindergarten student at the Maryville Early Childhood Center who is the daughter of Kat Falke and Mark Falke; Queen Hadley Douglas, King Foster Huggins and Prince Hudsen Cline, a third grader who attends Horace Mann Laboratory School and is the son of Dr. Keely Cline and Brad Cline.