Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/20/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Inventory transfer/disposal forms; credit card payments and ARPA payments.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Amazon for equipment; road and bridge to Chris McCrary for reimbursement.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Northwest Newsflash newsletter, Sheriff’s inmate report for September 2022, FY23 insurance documents.

DeAnn Davison, City of Maryville Tourism director, along with City of Maryville city council members Tye Parsons and Dannen Merrill came in to further discuss the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) process and what expectations the county has. Parsons gave an update from their city council meeting on October 24 and discussed possible funding from the county. A call was put in to the Missouri State Tourism board regarding the DMO. Resolution #102552 was signed. Also present: Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Reviewed an email from Judge Robert Rice regarding the first meeting of the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees to be held at 9 pm, Thursday, November 17 with a roster of board members, inter-county agreement and by-laws.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, stopped in to have the commission sign the compliance certification for BRO-B074(62) Bridge and letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for work performed to replace Bridge #0411018. An email from Jose Rodriguez, Snyder and Associates, was reviewed and the closeout letter on the above-named bridge was signed and sent back with Jacobson.

A call from a Polk Township resident was discussed. The resident noted a pole was down. The pole is believed to be a CenturyLink pole. Engle will put in a call to CenturyLink.

A call was put in to Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, in response to an email request to utilize the conference room for development corporation and regional council board meetings on the evening of December 8. Permission was granted.

At 9:06 am, Burns motioned the commission to go into closed session per RSMo 610.021 (3.) All were in favor. A motion was made by Walk at 9:52 am to move out of closed session. All were in favor. Closed session minutes were reviewed. Burns made a motion to approve. The motion passed.

Sheriff Strong gave updates on upcoming travel and equipment upgrades needed in the jail. Major Scott Wedlock presented information on upgrades to the jail control system. Wedlock will be gathering more information for the grant process.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission discussed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program request from Lettuce Dream. It was agreed to allocate $50,000 to Lettuce Dream. A call was put in to Jenni Moore to schedule a photo opportunity to present the check. A call was put in to Judge Robert Rice regarding the money earmarked for treatment court.

Denny Anderson, MTE, spoke with the commission regarding office furniture. The commission ordered three new guest chairs.

A call was returned to Dan Motush with Infinity Signs regarding permits. An email was also sent at the request of Motush.

Lincoln Township resident had a concern regarding a road. He was referred to the township officials.

Polk Township resident had a concern regarding an easement on Road #1051. The Commission advised him to consult an attorney.

Davison came in to pick up Resolution #102552.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/27/2022.