Dean Edward Savage, 88, Maryville, died Saturday, June 27, 2024.

He was born February 22, 1936, on a farm near New Market, IA, to Edward and Helen Savage. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State College in 1959. He earned a master of arts degree from Northeast Missouri State College and a doctorate from the University of Kansas.

On June 17, 1956, he married Kay Wintermute in Bedford, IA.

Mr. Savage was employed as the superintendent by the Sharpsburg, IA School District. He joined Northwest Missouri State College in 1961, as the fifth grade teacher at Horace Mann Laboratory School. He was professor of education and held administrative positions including director of Horace Mann Learning Center, chairman of the Department of Elementary and Special Education and dean of the College of Education while at Northwest Missouri State University.

Mr. Savage’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

