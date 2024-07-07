Frederick Dale “Fred” Holtman, 68, Conception Jct, died Friday, June 28, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born April 3, 1956, in Maryville, to Lawrence H. and Pauline F. Bliley Holtman. He lived his entire life in the area, graduating from Jefferson C-123 High School in 1974.

On April 1, 1978, he married Nancy Ellen Schwebach at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct.

Mr. Holtman was a self-employed mechanic and farmer, dedicating his life to his work and community.

He was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. He served as a member and past chief of the Tri-C Volunteer Fire Department and was a charter member of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron #464.

A parish and family Rosary was held Monday, July 1 at St. Columba Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, July 2 at St. Columba. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials are suggested to the Tri-C Volunteer Fire Department, Conception Jct.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.