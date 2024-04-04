Everett LeRoy West, 88, Omaha, NE, died Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

He was born January 7, 1936, at the country home northeast of Burlington Jct. to Everett and Beulah Maier West. In 1942 the family moved to a farm near Parnell, where he attended Bunker Hill and Logan schools. He graduated from Parnell High School in 1953, which was the last and final graduating class at Parnell. He attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, and in later years, the University of Nebraska in Omaha.

In September 1961, he married Loretta Hough. She preceded him in death in June 2004.

Mr. West was employed at Dugdale Construction, a company specializing in highway construction and road repair. He eventually became a partner and the company was renamed Dugdale and Associates.

Burial was at the Evergreen Memorial Park, Omaha, under the direction of Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.