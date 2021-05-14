David L. Duvall, 68, Maryville, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Nodaway Nursing Home.

He was born August 25, 1952, in Excelsior Springs, to Lonnie and Myrtle Hunnicutt Duvall.

He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, with a master’s degree in music education.

A memorial service was held Thursday, May 13 at Price Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Duvall Fund at AIMHI to assist students in need as they pursue the education and discipline of martial arts. Please mail contributions to the AIMHI Duvall Fund to: AIMHI, 404 S. Main St. Maryville, MO 64468. Memorials may also be made to the Mosaic Life Care Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.