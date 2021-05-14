Betty Rose Baumli, 85, Maryville, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born October 26, 1935, in Jacksonville, FL to Sidney and Lucy Spreitzer Mickler.

On April 12, 1980, she married Matthew B. Baumli in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. He preceded her in death September 21, 2020.

Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, May 8 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.

