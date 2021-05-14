Terry E. Nicholas, 68, Burlington Jct, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, IA.

He was born August 3, 1952, in Maryville, to Robert L. and Neva L. Evans Nicholas.

On June 6, 1987, he married Kay Bennett in Burlington Jct., in the old church.

Service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, May 15 at the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct. Burial will be in the Ohio Cemetery in Burlington Jct. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 pm Friday, May 14 also at the First Christian Church.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church or Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.