Darlene Marie Townsend, 93, Lee’s Summit, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Ignite Medical Resort.

She was born in Parnell, to William and Blanch Strauch. She grew up in Maryville.

She was married to Edward Bohm Townsend Sr. for 49 years.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor in the summer of 2021 with more details forthcoming. A private entombment will be held at Ashland Mausoleum in St. Joseph under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.