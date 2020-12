Gerald Emery “Jerry” Shell, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Carriage Square Living Center.

He was born October 10, 1933, in rural Nodaway County, to Emery and Lucile Masters Shell.

On May 24, 1953 he married Cleota Clements. She survives of the home.

Memorial graveside services will be at 1 pm, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. Masks and social distancing are required.