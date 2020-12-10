Michael James Abrams, 65, Skidmore, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born May 31, 1955, in Maryville, to James and Thelma Lawson Abrams.

On April 6, 1974, he married Deborah Jean Day in Skidmore. She preceded him in death April 11, 2015.

Services will be at 10 am Friday, December 11 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, December 10 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hillcrest Cemetery Association.

