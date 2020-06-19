Dale D. Ray, 65, Maryville, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born January 7, 1955, in Maryville, to George and Edna Farquhar Ray.

On July 20, 1980, he married Barbara Nelson in Maryville.

Mr. Ray’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, June 18 at Price Funeral Home.

